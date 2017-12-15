Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

BEDFORD, N.H. (LIVE 105) – Medics and firefighters come to the aid of a dying Bedford, New Hampshire man’s last request to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

69-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, Ron Villemaire is a huge Star Wars fan and is in hospice care with stage 4 colon cancer. He is physically incapable of going to a theater on his own and sit down in seat to see the eighth film of the Star Wars saga.

When his daughter turned to the public for help, the Bedford and New Boston fire departments answered her call. On Saturday, they will take her father to the theater to see the movie that he’s been longing to see.

With medics on-hand, they will transfer him from the ambulance to a hospital bed inside where Villemaire will be able to comfortably watch the film.

Some of Villemaire’s friends and family will also be by his side to enjoy the film… along with Darth Vader and a contingent of Stormtroopers.

©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.