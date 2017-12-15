Photo: Rosalind O\'Connor / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

The Foo Fighters, Kevin Hart and Leslie Jones hug it out in a new promo for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The first of the two promo clips for the last new show of the year features the band joining host Kevin Jones and cast member Leslie Jones in a big group hug.

The second clip finds Hart dominating with the shot, with Dave Grohl doing his best to coax the comedian back with everyone else.

