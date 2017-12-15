Well the big day for nerds is here, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters and people everywhere want to see it before everyone else spoils it for them. Kevin Klein Live had tickets to see the highly anticipated film and gave two listeners the opportunity to win in a game of Star Wars Hollywood Squares! It’s a sequel of sorts to Star Wars Password and went just about as smoothly as that game too. Who would’ve thought that playing a visually-based game of the radio would go poorly in any possible way?

Plus, Dead Eyes continues to give updates on how things are going with him and his wife’s attempt to try and adopt a dog. So after talking to the dog on the phone and having his records inspected, he finally got to learn some new facts about the dog. Facts that include the dog being incontinent and that its hind legs occasionally give out, resulting in it crawling around like a baby. Clearly this has been a worthy use of his time that will certainly end well for Mr. and Mrs. Dead Eyes.

Also on today’s podcast:

A 7 @ 7 on avoiding relatives during the holidays results in the segment’s first loser right at the finish line

McDonald’s new vegan burger leaves Kevin feeling uneasy and desiring a McGriddle

Sending condolences to those effected by the death of AOL Instant Messenger

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes