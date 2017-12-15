LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Krispy Kreme is celebrating today’s Ugly Sweater Day by hooking it up with free donuts. Not just single donuts, either. They’ve got free glazed dozens at participating locations.

Buy any dozen & they’ll let you take an Original Glazed Dozen as well, for free.

Want to make sure the location near you is offering the deal? Head to Krispykreme.com to see if they’re participating. Oh, and you don’t even need to be wearing an ugly sweater to get in on it.

Concord, Daly City, Fremont, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara, Pinole, & Union City – go get your free donuts.

