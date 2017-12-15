Krispy Kreme is celebrating today’s Ugly Sweater Day by hooking it up with free donuts. Not just single donuts, either. They’ve got free glazed dozens at participating locations.

Don we now our ugly sweaters. Buy any dozen on #UglySweaterDay (12/15) and get an Original Glazed Dozen FREE. See participating locations (US/CAN): https://t.co/JQCQu2H9WY pic.twitter.com/sznBJuvfXx — krispykreme (@krispykreme) December 13, 2017

Buy any dozen & they’ll let you take an Original Glazed Dozen as well, for free.

Want to make sure the location near you is offering the deal? Head to Krispykreme.com to see if they’re participating. Oh, and you don’t even need to be wearing an ugly sweater to get in on it.

Concord, Daly City, Fremont, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara, Pinole, & Union City – go get your free donuts.