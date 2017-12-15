(LIVE 105) – On Friday, with Roseanne Barr’s signature laugh, ABC announced the premiere date for her show to return to television. In a newly released video, Roseanne returns Tuesday, March 27th starting at 8:00pm.

The 9 episode revival brings together the original cast members including both “Beckys,” Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson. Chalke returns to the show as a new character, name undisclosed for now. John Goodman is back as Dan Conner along with Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner and Johnny Galecki as David Healy.

Galecki was the last to confirm his appearance on the show. On an Instagram post, he thanked the cast and crew of his current show The Big Bang Theory for allowing him the time to shoot his Roseanne character, for a “quick minute.”

The ‘groundbreaking’ comedy will be produced by Barr, Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.

Roseanne can be see on ABC, locally at ABC7 TV.



©2017 Entercom All rights reserved.