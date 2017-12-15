LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Cheetos, Regal Cinemas
(Frito-Lay)

Cheetos Popcorn, featuring Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with Crunchy Cheetos, will debut at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide starting December 15.

“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” said John Curry, senior vice-president of foodservice, Regal Cinemas in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Cheetos to deliver blockbuster snack choices to moviegoers.”

RELATED: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey Will Make Your Thanksgiving Insane

Cheetos Popcorn – a “dangerously cheesy popcorn snack” – will be available in 32 oz. cups.

 

feet Regal Cinemas Launch Cheetos Popcorn NationwideBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live