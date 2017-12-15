(Image via Elbo Room's Facebook; Photo by Fred Eagle)

A mainstay of San Francisco’s Mission District, Elbo Room (647 Valencia St.) will be expanding with an Oakland location near Jack London Square.

As recently as 2014 it seemed that Elbo Room would potentially be no more as building owners had plans to demolish the bar & venue space for condos, but the Mission location is still going strong & is leased through 2019.

The new location will fill the old Night Light space at 311 Broadway and will also host a downstairs bar & upstairs concert venue, like its SF counterpart.

Oakland’s Elbo Room could be open by early January.

H/T Eater SF