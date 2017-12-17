Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly (Morgan)
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
I The Mighty – “Chaos in Motion” (LOCAL)
Jain – “Makeba”
Dreamers – “Painkiller”
Isaac Gracie – “Terrified”
The Front Bottoms – “Peace Signs”
Dangermaker – “In A Dream” (LOCAL)
Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending”
Giraffage – “Slowly” ft. Matosic (LOCAL)
Sylvan Esso – “Die Young”
The Killers – “Rut”
Mooseblood – “Talk in Your Sleep”
Logic ft. Rag’N Bone Man – “Broken People”
Sjowgren – “Waiting Room” (LOCAL)
Royal Blood – “I Only Lie When I Love You”
Cherry Glazerr – “I Told You’d I’d Be With The Guys”
10PM:
Crystal Fighters – “All Night”
No Use For A Name – “Badfish” (LOCAL) (Sublime Cover)
Lovely the Band – “Broken”
SirSly – “&Run”
VVEREVVOLF – “Lemonade” (LOCAL)
The Glorious Sons – “Everything is Alright”
Django Django – “In Your Beat”
The Score – “Miracle”
Crooked Colours – “I Hope You Get It”
The Story So Far – “Out of It” (LOCAL)
St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”
The Neighbourhood – “Scary Love”
Alex Lahey – “Everyday’s The Weekend”
The Family Crest – “It Keeps Us Dancing” (LOCAL)
11PM:
Waterparks – “Blonde”
Mainland – “I Found God”
The Academic – “Permanent Vacation”
Walk the Moon – “Kamikaze”
The Wombats – “Turn”
Talkie – “Fuzzy Disco” (LOCAL)
WALLOWS – “Pulling Leaves Off of Trees” (Producer Morgan’s FAVORITE)
Amy Shark – “Adore”
Arkells – “Knocking At The Door”
Everyone Is Dirty – “San Andreas”
The War on Drugs – “Pain”
SteLouse – “Sociopath”
Dashboard Confessional – “We Fight”
Mansionair – “Astronaut (Something About Your Love)”
Geographer – “So Low”
Goodnight, Bay Area! Thank you for all the support in 2017!!! We’ll see ya next year – Soundcheck resumes January 7, 2018.