Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly (Morgan)

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

I The Mighty – “Chaos in Motion” (LOCAL)

Jain – “Makeba”

Dreamers – “Painkiller”

Isaac Gracie – “Terrified”

The Front Bottoms – “Peace Signs”

Dangermaker – “In A Dream” (LOCAL)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending”

Giraffage – “Slowly” ft. Matosic (LOCAL)

Sylvan Esso – “Die Young”

The Killers – “Rut”

Mooseblood – “Talk in Your Sleep”

Logic ft. Rag’N Bone Man – “Broken People”

Sjowgren – “Waiting Room” (LOCAL)

Royal Blood – “I Only Lie When I Love You”

Cherry Glazerr – “I Told You’d I’d Be With The Guys”



10PM:

Crystal Fighters – “All Night”

No Use For A Name – “Badfish” (LOCAL) (Sublime Cover)

Lovely the Band – “Broken”

SirSly – “&Run”

VVEREVVOLF – “Lemonade” (LOCAL)

The Glorious Sons – “Everything is Alright”

Django Django – “In Your Beat”

The Score – “Miracle”

Crooked Colours – “I Hope You Get It”

The Story So Far – “Out of It” (LOCAL)

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

The Neighbourhood – “Scary Love”

Alex Lahey – “Everyday’s The Weekend”

The Family Crest – “It Keeps Us Dancing” (LOCAL)



11PM:

Waterparks – “Blonde”

Mainland – “I Found God”

The Academic – “Permanent Vacation”

Walk the Moon – “Kamikaze”

The Wombats – “Turn”

Talkie – “Fuzzy Disco” (LOCAL)

WALLOWS – “Pulling Leaves Off of Trees” (Producer Morgan’s FAVORITE)

Amy Shark – “Adore”

Arkells – “Knocking At The Door”

Everyone Is Dirty – “San Andreas”

The War on Drugs – “Pain”

SteLouse – “Sociopath”

Dashboard Confessional – “We Fight”

Mansionair – “Astronaut (Something About Your Love)”

Geographer – “So Low”

Goodnight, Bay Area! Thank you for all the support in 2017!!! We’ll see ya next year – Soundcheck resumes January 7, 2018.

❤ Morgan the Producer & DJ Aaron Axelsen