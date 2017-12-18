LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Arby's
(Courtesy of Arby's)

Last month an Iowa State student became internet famous for sharing his disgusting ‘Pop Tart Cheese Sandwich’.

The sandwich was a gag but it did get Chris Jorgensen an invite to create a more edible sandwich.

What they came up with was the ‘Big Iowa’. The sandwich features ham, turkey, brisket, bacon, smoked cheddar, three mozzarella sticks, Parmesan ranch sauce, and some red onions on an onion roll.

Sounds pretty gluttonous but nowhere near the infamous Meat Mountain.

 

feet Arbys Teamed With Pop Tart Cheese Sandwich Guy For A SandwichBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live