Cicely Hansen (photo credit: KPIX/CBS)

(LIVE 105) – In San Francisco Superior Court Monday, Cicely Hansen of ‘Decades of Fashion’ in the Haight-Ashbury plead no contest to two counts of illegal possession for sale of an endangered species.

She was sentenced to three years probation.

According to KPIX 5, in March, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials raided Hansen’s store and seized 150 items. Some of the items included clothing and accessories that contained “skin and body parts from endangered sea turtles, jaguars, ocelot, snow leopard and more. Initially, she was charged with 9 counts, but it was reduced to two.

Hansen’s store advertises items from the 80’s to far back as the Victorian era. Even though she plead no contest, Hansen feels she’s been treated unfairly by the district attorney. She says “it’s not like I’m a poacher’,” and feels that the D.A. has “slandered” her.

She also says that she was not aware of a state law that makes it illegal to sell any and all endangered animal parts. Before 2016 when the law took effect, Hansen stated items before 1973 were considered acceptable.

State officials were tipped off by a former “disgruntled employee” that Hansen had items in her inventory that was in violation of the law.

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office, Max Szabo said she had a chance to fight the charges against her, but instead chose to plead no contest to the chrages. Szabo says it’s important for people who illegally sell these items are held accountable for their actions. “These creatures don’t have a second chance, and once they’re gone, they’re gone,”

