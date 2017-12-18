Photo: Daniel Silbert

By Scott T. Sterling

Jack Antonoff went to Sesame Street and he’s got the pictures to prove it.

Related: Chance the Rapper Teases ‘Sesame Street’ Appearance with Shout Out to Daughter

The Bleachers’ principal shared a series of photos and videos from the legendary children’s show, including a personal message from Oscar the Grouch for his godson, Alfie.

Sesame Street also posted a photo from Antonoff’s appearance, thanking him for visiting the set.

Antonoff will appear on the upcoming 49th season of Sesame Street, which will premiere next year.

See the images below.

A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:26pm PST