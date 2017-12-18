Courtesy of Billion Jelly Bloom

This Thursday night, December 21, something unexpected will make an appearance near the giant Christmas tree & ice rink in San Francisco’s Union Square. We’re talking about a flashmob of giant, illuminated jellyfish.

Billion Jelly Bloom are bringing their “Burning Man-ifested polyp-morphia art” to downtown San Francisco and the flashmob is free to watch, but you can also participate if you’d like.

For $65 you can take part in a paid workshop and learn the history of the flashmob as well as instructions on how to handle the jellyfish puppets. Their eight pounds & you’ll be holding them for 60-90 minutes, or you’ll be able to share with another puppet holder. To sign up head to Billionjellybloom.com.

Major Tom with tentacles. #becausesanfrancisco A post shared by Billion Jelly Bloom (@billionjellybloom) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

This particular flashmob is set to take place from 7 – 9 PM on Thursday night in Union Square. For more head to the Facebook event page.