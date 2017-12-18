The final week of live shows with Kevin Klein Live of 2017 is here, but the holiday spirit is still there. Well it’s being forced upon them, but it still exists. It exists in the return of the Not So Secret Santa gift exchange, where each member of the show is told who they will be giving a gift to, the amount they will be forced to spend, and where they will have to spend that money. Will Kevin be forced to spend $100 on a gift for Useless Weirdo? Will Dead Eyes have to buy Twinkie a gift at Good Vibrations? Listen below to find out!

Plus, neighbors may ask you to do a favor or two down the line, but what is the weirdest request or favor a neighbor has ever asked of you? As Ally was asked to give her neighbor a ride to the airport in the morning, despite her leaving for work at 4 AM, this question was fresh on the mind. Listening to the ordeals that callers have had to deal with, it turns out she may have gotten off easy with that bizarre favor request.

Also on today’s podcast:

Duping Around with Kevin looks at a scam involving Packages from Santa that he may actually want to get in on

Continued proof that the reverse mushing of the San Francisco 49ers is actually working

How a disorder for wanting to constantly take selfies leads to talk of Kevin’s bodily photos from over the years

And more!

