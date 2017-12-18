LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Rebel Coast Winery

With recreational marijuana use becoming legal in the state of California in 2018 it means those 21+ can legally possess an ounce of marijuana as well as grow six marijuana plants. Cannabis will be a legal commodity in a similar way as alcohol. With that, it means we’re also going to get a need THC-infused wine in the new year.

Rebel Coast Winery’s sauvignon blanc is alcohol-free, but contains about 4 milligrams of THC per glass. The state of California permits up to 10 mg per glass, so don’t expect to get an instant high from this one.

The sauvignon blanc is the first of their THC-infused wines as a sparkling wine & rose are also on the way. For more head to Rebel Coast’s website.

