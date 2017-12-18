Jenna Fischer attends the 2017 ABC Upfront at LIncoln Center in New York, NY, on May 16, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

In a report from TVLine, it’s being said that we’ll be getting ‘The Office’ back for the 2018-2019 season.

There had been reports previously that NBC could be reviving ‘The Office’ in the same way they’ve brought ‘Will & Grace’ back.

Per TVLine, the new iteration of ‘The Office’ would feature new & old cast members, but Steve Carell would not reprise his role as Dunder Mifllin’s regional branch manager, Michael Scott.

NBC has not confirmed anything officially as of yet, but there is reason to be excited.

For more, head to TVLine.