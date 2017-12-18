LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
It’s Santa’s Sack of Sounds on Live 105. Listen weekdays at 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM to pick up tickets to these Live 105 shows.

Walk The Moon at the Fox Theater on February 10
AWOLNation at the Fox Theater on March 13
Lorde at Oracle Arena March 13

Just be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when we tell ya and you’ll score a pair of tickets!

Plus, it will be a commercial-free Christmas on Live 105.

Live 105 is giving the gift of music on Christmas and going commercial free all day. Let us be your non-denominational holiday soundtrack. Amen.

