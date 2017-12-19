Richard E. Grant, Keira Knightley, Eugenio Derbez and Mackenzie Foy in "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney)

(LIVE 105) – On Tuesday, Walt Disney Studios released the new trailer for The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, starring Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren.

The live-action fantasy adventure folllows Clara (Foy), a young girl who finds a key that leads her to a magical world. There, she encounters the tyrant, Mother Ginger, played by Helen Mirren, her gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

The film takes cues from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet and E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 book The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and is written for the screen by Ashleigh Powell.

Watch the trailer, here…





Directed by Lasse Hallström, is best known for his films A Dog’s Purpose, Safe Haven and Dear John. In 2000, Hallström was nominated for a Best Director Oscar for The Cider House Rules starring Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron and Michael Caine.

“Nutcracker” joins several live-action films in production by Disney including Aladdin, Mulan and The Lion King.

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms arrives in theaters November 2, 2018.



