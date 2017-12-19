What a year for Fremont, California! At least, according to Wallethub who named the 510 city the ‘happiest‘ & ‘least-stressed‘ city in America for 2017. The site has given Fremont another honor by naming them one of America’s top 10 most caring cities for 2017.

Is your city one of the most #caring in America? Find out how it ranks here: https://t.co/8UQH2N8T8R pic.twitter.com/npHIlYBqo0 — WalletHub (@wallethub) December 18, 2017

As far as the most generous cities in the country goes, Fremont ranked #8, San Francisco at #11, and San Jose at #14.

Wallethub determined their rankings based on 36 factors, which included share of income donated to charity, numbers of hours volunteered per capita, child poverty rate and much more.

Fremont scored especially well in their ‘Caring for the vulnerable’ rank catapult into the top 10.

For the full breakdown and methodology of the study, head to Wallethub.