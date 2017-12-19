With this week being the final shows of 2017 for Kevin Klein Live, every 7 @ 7 this week is looking back at the show’s year, from the highest highs to the lowest lows. Today’s list was all about the biggest temper tantrums on the show, from callers upset with Kevin and Ally’s hold music to Kevin’s signature frustration with management and, of course, Useless Weirdo’s anger coming out in full force. But which moment was the #1 temper tantrum of 2017? To find out, take a listen below.

Plus, while on auto pilot after showering, Kevin accidentally dried himself off with his wife’s towel, which absolutely disgusted her. Kevin didn’t seem to think that it was that big of a deal, but Ally was in total agreement with Kevin’s wife. This sparked a debate that all of the listeners got in on as well, with comments all over the text and phone lines. It was a divide the show had no clue existed, but clearly that’s what society needs right now: more reasons for people to be at each other’s throats.

Also on today’s podcast:

Mall Santa Spotlight gets distracted by glitching audio and Dead Eyes eating in the middle of the show

Kevin presents his desire to see classic bands reunite with the power of hologram technology

Gifts on the way from loyal listeners Girly Willie and Second Hand Cindy

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes