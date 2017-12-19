Diego Luna & Michael Peña (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/F. Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

LOS GATOS (LIVE 105) – On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the two new stars of the hit crime drama series Narcos.

Diego Luna of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Michael Peña of American Hustle and Ant-Man will take on the 4th season set to premiere in 2018.

In a recently released :45 second teaser, a band performs the show’s theme song ‘Tuyo’ as what appears to be cocaine dust falling all around them.

Watch the teaser, here:





Production has already begun on the 4th season of Narcos, this time set in Mexico.



©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.