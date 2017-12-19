LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Diego Luna, season 4, Narcos, Michael Peña
Diego Luna & Michael Peña (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/F. Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

LOS GATOS (LIVE 105) – On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the two new stars of the hit crime drama series Narcos.

Diego Luna of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Michael Peña of American Hustle and Ant-Man will take on the 4th season set to premiere in 2018.

In a recently released :45 second teaser, a band performs the show’s theme song ‘Tuyo’ as what appears to be cocaine dust falling all around them.

Watch the teaser, here:

Production has already begun on the 4th season of Narcos, this time set in Mexico.

©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live