Photo courtesy of Aaron Perry-Zucker - @apz/Instagram

Another spot has opened in San Francisco that offers fish-shaped taiyaki cones (Uji Time is another popular spot that has ’em). This place is called Pisces Teriyaki Desserts and it’s now open in Hayes Valley (488 Fell St.). You can get their soft serve for $4.25 in a cup, or $7.25 in one of the taiyaki cones.

Pisces is also offering rolled ice cream in taco-shaped cones and on donuts.

Currently, it’s open from 1 – 8 PM daily & all orders are 50% off through December 25.

