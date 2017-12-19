Tommy Wiseau attends 'The Disaster Artist' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by imageSPACE)

The movie that has been dubbed as ‘the worst film ever made’ will finally get a wide release for one day in the new year. 14 years since it was originally released in just two Los Angeles theaters, Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ will be shows in ~600 theaters nationwide on January 10, 2018.

Exclusive: Cult hit 'The Room' set for wide theatrical release https://t.co/S8LcGKHtME pic.twitter.com/7PN7cewJtX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 19, 2017

If you go to one of the ‘The Room’ screenings you’ll get a look at the trailer for Wiseau & his best friend Greg Sestero’s new film ‘Best F(r)iends’.

‘The Room’ has been a hot topic as of late thanks to James Franco’s film about its creation, ‘The Disaster Artist’.

To grab tickets for a Bay Area showing, head to fathom events.

Among the theaters hosting screenings are: