The sequel to 2015's drug cartel action drama Sicario was released on Tuesday.

Sicario 2: Soldado brings back Alejandro Gillick, played by Academy Award-winner Benicio Del Toro and Agent Matt Graver, played by Academy Award-nominee Josh Brolin.

The drug war along the border has escalated. Now the cartels are bringing in terrorists across the U.S. border. Agent Graver’s mission is to eliminate the threat. “You want to see this thing through? I’m going to have to get dirty,” Brolin’s character advises government officials. He must partner up once again with the mysterious Alejandro Gillick to stop the drug war by pitting the cartels against each other.

Soldado also stars Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich), Golden Globe-winner Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Murder on the Orient Express) and Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice). Emily Blunt and director Denis Villeneuve decided not to return to the sequel. Italian director Stefano Sollima takes the helm of the film.

Sicario 2: Soldado opens in theaters on June 29, 2018.



