LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: Watch VideosSee Photos#LIVE105NSSN on - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Filed Under:Artemis Fowl, Kenneth Branagh, Walt Disney Studios
(Courtesy of Disney Books)

Disney has released the cast for the upcoming film adaptation of the young adult book series Artemis Fowl.

The book series by Eoin Colfer follows the adventures of the 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he battles a race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

The film adaptation is being directed and co-produced by Kenneth Branagh and will star newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role. According to Disney, Shaw was chosen from over 1200 candidates to land his very first onscreen role.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Josh Gad as Mulch Diggums “a kleptomaniacal dwarf who works for the fairies”, Judi Dench as Commander Root “the leader of the fairy police force”, Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, and Nonso Anozie as Artemis Fowl’s bodyguard Butler.

Artemis Fowl is scheduled to hit theaters in late 2019.

If you want to catch-up on the book series, head over to Disney Books.

 

feet Disney Announces Cast For Live Action Artemis Fowl MovieBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live