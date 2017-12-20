It has been far too long, but He Cray/She Cray returned to Kevin Klein Live this morning before this awful year of 2017 finally ends. On today’s battle of the sexes, Kevin brought to the table a She Cray story of a woman that made multiple fake police accounts to prevent her significant other from going out for about two years. Ally had her own horrible He Cray story, with a man getting jealous over a fire chief giving his wife mouth to mouth? Who wins this week? Let Kevin Klein Live know by voting for which story is crazier over at the Kevin Klein Live Twitter.

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 was a list that was rather controversial with the Kevin Klein Live audience. With the show looking back at moments from the show’s year, you better believe people had their own opinions on which Kevin Klein Live-related songs should end up on today’s list. Would a song about any of Ally’s weird sounds make the list? Would a jam from Soda Pop take the #1 spot on this 7 @ 7? Listen to the list’s recap below and feel free to send your hate mail to any social media account of Kevin Klein Live!

Also on today’s podcast:

A look into the horrors of being trapped in a broken elevator, with first hand accounts on the phone too

Twinkie has some Year End Middle Fingers from random people of the streets

How many times it takes to annoy the person sitting in the aisle seat to get up and go to the bathroom

And more!

