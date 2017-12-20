Photo: Bob Larson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

In honor of the band’s 50th anniversary, the Velvet Underground are taking it all back to the beginning.

The Velvet Underground is a forthcoming vinyl box set that includes all four of the band’s studio albums, the “lost” 1969 full-length and Nico’s solo debut, Chelsea Girl.

The set will come pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and feature stereo mixes and meticulously reproduced original cover art.

The box will also include an exclusive 48-page booklet, featuring vintage photos, lyrics and a new foreword penned by founding member Maureen “Moe” Tucker.

The highlight for hardcore fans will likely be the inclusion of the much-mythologized “lost” album, 1969. There are many rumors behind why the mysterious recordings were never part of the group’s initial catalog, which will be available on vinyl for the first time here.

The Velvet Underground is set for release on Feb. 23 and will be limited to 1000 copies. The set retails at $179.98. It’s available for pre-order here.

See the complete tracklist for The Velvet Underground below.

The Velvet Underground and Nico (March 1967)

Side One

Sunday Morning I’m Waiting For The Man Femme Fatale Venus In Furs Run Run Run All Tomorrow’s Parties

Side Two

Heroin There She Goes Again I’ll Be Your Mirror The Black Angel’s Death Song European Son

Nico: Chelsea Girl (October 1967)

Side One

The Fairest of the Seasons These Days Little Sister Winter Song It Was A Pleasure Then

Side Two

Chelsea Girls I’ll Keep It With Mine Somewhere There’s a Feather Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams Eulogy To Lenny Bruce

White Light/White Heat (January 1968)

Side One

White Light/White Heat The Gift Lady Godiva’s Operation There She Comes Now

Side Two

I Heard Her Call My Name Sister Ray

The Velvet Underground (March 1969)

Side One

Candy Says What Goes On Some Kinda Love Pale Blue Eyes Jesus

Side Two

Beginning To See The Light I’m Set Free That’s The Story Of My Life The Murder Mystery After Hours

1969 (recorded May – October 1969)

Side One

Foggy Notion (original 1969 mix) One Of The Days (2014 mix) Lisa Says (2014 mix) I’m Sticking With You (original 1969 mix) Andy’s Chest (original 1969 mix)

Side Two

I Can’t Stand It (2014 mix) She’s My Best Friend (original 1969 mix) We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (2014 mix) I’m Gonna Move Right In (original 1969 mix) Ferryboat Bill (original 1969 mix)

Side Three

Coney Island Steeplechase (2014 mix) Ocean (original 1969 mix) Rock & Roll (original 1969 mix) Ride Into The Sun (2014 mix)

Side Four – Bonus Tracks

Hey Mr. Rain (version one) Guess I’m Falling In Love instrumental version) Temptation Inside Your Heart (original mix) Stephanie Says (original mix) Hey Mr. Rain (version two) Beginning To See The Light (early version)

Loaded (November 1970)

Side One

Who Loves The Sun Sweet Jane Rock & Roll Cool It Down New Age

Side Two