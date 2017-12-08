LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2
  • Portugal. The Man On Stage At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017Portugal. The Man On Stage At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017Picture of Portugal. The Man performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017. (Photo: Steve Jennings)
Portugal. The Man On Stage At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See pictures of Portugal. The Man performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.
The Lumineers Meet-N-Greet At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See pictures from our special meet-n-greet with The Lumineers at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.
Vance Joy On Stage At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See pictures of Vance Joy performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.
Manchester Orchestra On Stage At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See pictures of Manchester Orchestra performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.
Portugal. The Man Meet-N-Greet At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See pictures from our special meet-n-greet with Portugal. The Man at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.
Welshly Arms On Stage At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See pictures of Welshly Arms performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.

