Manchester Orchestra Backstage With Danica At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017

Manchester Orchestra Backstage With Danica At LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017See video of Manchester Orchestra chatting with Danica backstage at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 8, 2017.

May The Force Be Within YouAn adult store has released a line of Star Wars themed sex toys for fans to embrace their dark side before 'The Last Jedi' arrives in theaters next week. The store currently sells 11 iconic characters and props, including a Dark Side Bondage Kit, a Space Station Ball Gag, and a Darth Vibrator. Become a master of your light saber and enjoy the force, or gift to someone special this holiday season!

'Wonder Wheel' And 'The Shape Of Water' Movie ReviewOur Friend Rudy joins for an exclusive movie review of 'Wonder Wheel' and 'The Shape of Water'.

Holiday Parties and Workplace HugsEmployers and employees alike are being overly cautious in the wake of Hollywood's biggest scandals! More than half of jobs will not serve alcohol at their holiday parties this year and many men are now fearful of hugging women in the workplace. Have current events changed how you interact with coworkers? Let us know!

'The Disaster Artist' Movie ReviewHooman and Bryn give an exclusive movie review of 'The Disaster Artist' featuring James Franco, Ari Graynor, Paul Scheer, Alison Brie, and Dave Franco.

Silly Street Names: Funny Butt CostlyBoner Drive and Butt Street are silly enough to make most adults chuckle like immature children. Hilarious street names like One Hoe Lane, while funny, may cost homebuyers thousands in property value. According to a recent study, housing prices on streets with silly names are significantly lower than houses on nearby streets with more normally-named roads. Tell us the funniest or weirdest street names in your neighborhood!